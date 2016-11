NFL notebook: Denver Broncos to be without Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib againt Oakland Raiders

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) lines up against Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) during the second half of a game, Oct. 9 in Denver. The Broncos could be without Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib for their Sunday night showdown with the Oakland Raiders. Talib was sent for yet another test on his ailing back Friday after going to California for a second medical opinion Thursday. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)