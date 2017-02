NFL notebook: Falcons shaking up defensive staff after Super Bowl collapse

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Richard Smith signals to his players during practice, Aug. 2, 2016 in Flowery Branch, Ga. After squandering a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl, the Falcons are shaking up their defensive staff. The team said Wednesday that coach Dan Quinn has dismissed coordinator Richard Smith and defensive line coach Bryan Cox, though there's a chance Smith could stay with the Falcons in an advisory role. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)