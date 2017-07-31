NFL notebook: Grand jury hearing evidence in Gareon Conley trial

Associated Press A grand jury in Cleveland has begun hearing evidence to determine if Oakland Raiders rookie Gareon Conley should face a rape charge. Cleveland police said in a statement the case went to the grand jury Monday. Conley is accused by a 23-year-old woman of sexually assaulting her in a Cleveland hotel room April 9. Conley’s attorney says the sex was consensual. Conley has cooperated with the investigation and said he passed a polygraph test. Conley signed a four-year contract with the Raiders on Friday and was at training camp. Conley is a Massillon High School graduate and former Ohio State player. Raiders owner Mark Davis says he trusts the research his staff did before the 22-year-old player was drafted with the 24th overall pick.
