NFL notebook: Hall of fame finalists include former UA player Jason Taylor

Associated Press It seems that one word is commonly used by candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. LaDainian Tomlinson says it. So does former University of Akron player Jason Taylor, and Tony Boselli. Throw in the rest of the 18 finalists, too. Humble. On Saturday night, at the NFL Honors TV show when the Associated Press will announce its NFL individual award winners, the nation will learn who comprises the hall’s class of 2017. One guarantee: whether they are in or out, they will be humbled by their inclusion in the process. “I’ve never really put myself in their league,” says defensive end Taylor, who starred with the Dolphins and made the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s. “It’s really, really cool to be mentioned with those guys. It humbles you.” Taylor, who now hosts a program on SiriusXM’s NFL Radio, spent portions of his 15 pro seasons being humbled by Tomlinson. So were most defenders in the league as the Chargers and Jets standout won an MVP award, two rushing titles, and set a record with 31 touchdowns and 186 points in 2006 on his way to the same all-decade squad. “I’m lost for words when I think about the hall of fame,” Tomlinson said. “I’m a small-town kid and no one that I ever knew went to the hall of fame.” Taylor, Tomlinson and former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins — yes, also a member of that all-decade team — are first-year eligibles. Also on the ballot that a panel of 46 media members and two former players already in the hall, James Lofton and Dan Fouts, will consider are: quarterback Kurt Warner; running back Terrell Davis; receivers Isaac Bruce and Terrell Owens; tackles Joe Jacoby and Tony Boselli; center Kevin Mawae; guard Alan Faneca; kicker Morten Andersen; cornerback Ty Law; and safety John Lynch. Also on the ballot are former Cardinals and Chargers coach Don Coryell, an offensive mastermind; senior candidate Kenny Easley, one of the hardest-hitting and versatile safeties the NFL has seen; and contributors Paul Tagliabue, the former league commissioner, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The class of 2017 will be inducted into the Canton shrine on Aug. 5.
