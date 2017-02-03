All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

NFL notebook

NFL notebook: Hall of fame finalists include former UA player Jason Taylor

Associated Press It seems that one word is commonly used by candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. LaDainian Tomlinson says it. So does former University of Akron player Jason Taylor, and Tony Boselli. Throw in the rest of the 18 finalists, too. Humble. On Saturday night, at the NFL Honors TV show when the Associated Press will announce its NFL individual award winners, the nation will learn who comprises the hall’s class of 2017. One guarantee: whether they are in or out, they will be humbled by their inclusion in the process. “I’ve never really put myself in their league,” says defensive end Taylor, who starred with the Dolphins and made the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s. “It’s really, really cool to be mentioned with those guys. It humbles you.” Taylor, who now hosts a program on SiriusXM’s NFL Radio, spent portions of his 15 pro seasons being humbled by Tomlinson. So were most defenders in the league as the Chargers and Jets standout won an MVP award, two rushing titles, and set a record with 31 touchdowns and 186 points in 2006 on his way to the same all-decade squad. “I’m lost for words when I think about the hall of fame,” Tomlinson said. “I’m a small-town kid and no one that I ever knew went to the hall of fame.” Taylor, Tomlinson and former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins — yes, also a member of that all-decade team — are first-year eligibles. Also on the ballot that a panel of 46 media members and two former players already in the hall, James Lofton and Dan Fouts, will consider are: quarterback Kurt Warner; running back Terrell Davis; receivers Isaac Bruce and Terrell Owens; tackles Joe Jacoby and Tony Boselli; center Kevin Mawae; guard Alan Faneca; kicker Morten Andersen; cornerback Ty Law; and safety John Lynch. Also on the ballot are former Cardinals and Chargers coach Don Coryell, an offensive mastermind; senior candidate Kenny Easley, one of the hardest-hitting and versatile safeties the NFL has seen; and contributors Paul Tagliabue, the former league commissioner, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The class of 2017 will be inducted into the Canton shrine on Aug. 5.

Published: February 3, 2017 - 10:34 PM
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jason Taylor (99) celebrates after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick during the first half of a game, Dec. 11, 2011 in Miami. Taylor is a candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk)


MORE IN SPORTS

cavs04cut_02 Phil Long - AP
Kevin Love, Cavaliers downplay trade rumors - 11:24 PM

Kevin Love is headed to New Orleans for his fourth All-Star Game. He’s enjoying his best season since coming to Cleveland, and until back problems sabotaged him, he was the only player in the East averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

covwoo04cut_01
High school basketball/Coventry 61, Woodridge 55: Micah Wallace leads Comets to win over previously unbeaten Bulldogs - 11:25 PM
zmen04cut_01
University of Akron basketball: Zips put 12-game winning streak on the line on the road against tough Bobcats on Saturday - 11:24 PM
supertall04cut
Tallmadge native Dave Ziegler, his friends living Super Bowl dream with New England Patriots - 11:24 PM
hoojac04cut_01
Boys basketball / Jackson 66, North Canton Hoover 49: Polar Bears blast Vikings, clinch share of third consecutive Federal League title - 11:24 PM
MORE IN SPORTS >
 

MOST POPULAR

  • Main Blog Promo
  • Cavs Blog Promo
  • Browns Blog Promo
  • Indians Blog Promo
  • Beer Blog Promo
  • Fracking Blog Promo
  • High School Blog Promo
  • Zips Blog Promo
  • Akron Dish Food Blog
Prev Next