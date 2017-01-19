NFL notebook: Raiders apply for Las Vegas move

From wire reports The Oakland Raiders have pushed their chips to the middle of the table, intending to relocate to Las Vegas. The club formally alerted the NFL on Thursday, submitting a relocation application. Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval tweeted that Raiders owner Mark Davis “is a man of his word,” and called the development a “significant step” toward bringing a team to the state. Unlike the Chargers, who already had the green light to join the Rams in Los Angeles, the Raiders must get approval from three-quarters of the league’s 32 owners to move. That vote likely will take place at the annual NFL meetings in late March.
