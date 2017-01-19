NFL notebook: Raiders apply for Las Vegas move

All CATEGORIES
From wire reports The Oakland Raiders have pushed their chips to the middle of the table, intending to relocate to Las Vegas. The club formally alerted the NFL on Thursday, submitting a relocation application. Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval tweeted that Raiders owner Mark Davis “is a man of his word,” and called the development a “significant step” toward bringing a team to the state. Unlike the Chargers, who already had the green light to join the Rams in Los Angeles, the Raiders must get approval from three-quarters of the league’s 32 owners to move. That vote likely will take place at the annual NFL meetings in late March.

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis (center) meets with Raiders fans, April 28, 2016 after speaking at a meeting of the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee in Las Vegas. The Raiders have filed paperwork to move to Las Vegas. Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak told The Associated Press on Thursday that he spoke with the Raiders.


Cavaliers 118, Suns 103: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving shine as Cavs cruise over Suns

CLEVELAND: LeBron James and Kyrie Irving celebrated being named Eastern Conference All-Star starters the only way they know how — they shined in the Cavaliers' 118-103 victory Thursday over the Phoenix Suns.

New Browns DC Gregg Williams vows to instill attitude in players: 'I will not compromise on their effort and their toughness'
Cavaliers notebook: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving named East starters for All-Star Game; Kevin Love likely to be picked as reserve
Browns close to securing linebacker Jamie Collins with new contract
University of Akron basketball: Eastern Michigan will provide a challenge to the Zips' defense
