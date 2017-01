NFL notebook: Raiders rookie quarterback to make history with playoff start

Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is arraigned Tuesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court, in Cincinatti, after being charged with a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance. He is also charged with assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing police. An attorney representing Jones has told a Hamilton County judge that he "vehemently denies" the charges that led to his arrest. The judge set bonds totaling $37,500. /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)