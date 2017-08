Ravens still pondering options on QB Colin Kaepernick

FILE - In this July 29, 2017, file photo, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, left, and senior offensive assistant Craig Ver Steeg, right, watch quarterback Ryan Mallett throw a pass during an NFL football training camp practice in Owings Mills, Md. Its been a week since Ravens coach Harbaugh floated the idea of adding Colin Kaepernick, a veteran who has Super Bowl experience and the baggage that comes from his decision last year to literally sit out the National Anthem on game day. The topic came up because Joe Flacco, the teams starter for the past nine seasons, came to training camp with a bad back. And Mallett has not performed well in practice. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)