New England Patriots' Julian Edelman is up ended by Atlanta Falcons' Philip Wheeler, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New England Patriots' Tom Brady runs on to the field before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
New England Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell (right) catches a pass under pressure from Atlanta Falcons' Jalen Collins during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman (24) runs against New England Patriots' Rob Ninkovich (50) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
New England Patriots' James White (right) catches a pass under pressure by Atlanta Falcons' Deion Jones during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Atlanta Falcons' Vic Beasley Jr. pressures New England Patriots' Tom Brady, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
New England Patriots' Patrick Chung (23) breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper celebrates after scoring against the New England Patriots during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
New England Patriots' Patrick Chung breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan gestures after Tevin Coleman scores a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
New England Patriots' Tom Brady throws a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan throws a touchdown pass to Austin Hooper, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan hands off to Tevin Coleman (right) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Atlanta Falcons' C.J. Goodwin breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots' Dion Lewis, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Atlanta Falcons' Mohamed Sanu, right, runs around New England Patriots' Logan Ryan during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
New England Patriots' Chris Hogan makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons' Jalen Collins during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
New England Patriots' James White celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman makes a catch as Atlanta Falcons' Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal defend, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises his arms after a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman is upended by Atlanta Falcons' Philip Wheeler, bottom, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
New England Patriots' Duron Harmon makes a catch over New England Patriots' Kyle Van Noy, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
New England Patriots' Tom Brady, foreground, celebrates with his teammates after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime Sunday in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
New England Patriots' James White celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
New England Patriots' James White celebrates after scoring the winning touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises his arms after scoring a touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
New England Patriots' Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
New England Patriots' Trey Flowers sacks Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan fumbles as he is hit by New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper, left, is tackled by New England Patriots' Duron Harmon during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)