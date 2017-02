Super Bowl: Blip, or was this the year fans started tuning out the NFL?

Surrounded by empty seats Los Angeles Rams fans watch their team play the Atlanta Falcons in a game on Dec. 11, 2016, in Los Angeles. TV ratings declined 8 percent, with the presidential election partly, but not solely, to blame. Many of the league's highest-profile contests were boring blowouts, including eight of the 10 playoff games leading to Sunday's Super Bowl between the Patriots and Falcons. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)