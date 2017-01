Super Bowl: Falcons’ ‘brotherhood’ begins with pingpong battles in the locker room

In this Jan. 2017 photo, Atlanta Falcons' Matt Bosher (right) plays against teammate Josh Harris in a game of pingpong in the locker room at the team's practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. For the Super Bowl-bound Falcons, brotherhood begins at three pingpong tables in the middle of their locker room. That's where friendships are forged, friendly wagers settled and the competitive juices really get flowing. (AP Photo/David Goldman)