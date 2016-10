More arrests made in fatal shooting of Tyson Gay’s daughter

The exterior of the Cook Out restaurant where Trinity Gay, the 15-year old daughter of Olympian and Lexington native Tyson Gay was shot and killed early Sunday morning, Oct. 16, 2016, in the parking lot of the restaurant, in Lexington, Ky. Lexington police said in a statement that officers went to the parking lot of the restaurant about 4 a.m. Sunday after witnesses reported an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles. Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said police don't believe Trinity Gay was in either of the vehicles involved. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)