Big man in tights: Ohio State’s Pat Elflein revels in Christmas ‘Elflein on a Shelf’ video

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.: The oldest of Corey Smith’s five children turns 7 on Saturday, and his son Davell knows what he wants for his birthday as he attends the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

“He keeps saying, ‘Dad, you’ve got to score,’ ” Smith said Thursday. “I say, ‘I know son.’ I told him, ‘If I get the ball enough, I’m going to score for you, so don’t even worry about it.’ ”