Clash of the titans: Ohio State’s ball-hawking secondary will be put to the test against Clemson’s deep receiving corps

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2016, file photo ,Ohio State's Malik Hooker (24) hits Penn State's Mike Gesicki (88) as he tries to catch a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa. Coaches saw Hooker��s potential before the season and knew they��d have to rely on him to help shore up the secondary after the departure of Vonn Bell, Tyvis Powell and Eli Apple. (AP Photo/Chris Knight, File)