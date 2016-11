Marla Ridenour: With Urban Meyer and Jim Harbaugh in charge, periods of dominance in Ohio State-Michigan rivalry might end

In this Nov. 28, 2015, file photo, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh (left) talks with Ohio State coach Urban Meyer on the Michigan Stadium field before a game in Ann Arbor, Mich. With modern-day titans of coaching on each side and both teams contending for a national championship, this week's game feels as if it could be the start of something big. A new era of epic competition between two coaches with roots that trace back to the men who defined the rivalry. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)