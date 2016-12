Ohio State football: A relaxed coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson return to practice in preparation for Fiesta Bowl matchup with Buckeyes

In this Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shouts to officials in the first half of a game against Wake Forest, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Swinney and Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente will be on opposite sidelines in Saturday's ACC Championship game, but they were almost much closer than that: Then the offensive coordinator at TCU, Fuente was a finalist in 2011 when Swinney was looking for a young and innovative coach to direct the Tigers' offense. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)