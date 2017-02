Ohio State football: Departing players, new coaches mean new identity for Buckeyes

In this Nov. 26, 2016 photo, then-Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson calls a timeout during the first half of a game against Purdue in Bloomington, Ind. Since Ohio State's drubbing by Clemson in the College Football Playoff less than two weeks ago, coach Urban Meyer has hired new offensive coordinators who will have to figure out how to score touchdowns without the Buckeyes' best all-around offensive player and its top wide receiver. Meyer hired former Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson and San Francisco 49ers assistant Ryan Day. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)