Ohio State football: St. V-M grad Parris Campbell stepping up at wide receiver for Buckeyes

Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell (21) escapes the reach of Clemson linebacker Chad Smith (43) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said Tuesday that Parris Campbell is distinguishing himself at receiver, and K.J. Hill, Terry McLaurin and Binjimen Victor also are getting noticed as the Buckeyes work to improve their passing game this spring. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)