Ohio State great Chris Spielman sues university over likenesses

FILE - In this May 1, 2015, file photo, Chris Spielman speaks at the 2015 NFL Football Draft, in Chicago. One of Ohio State's most famous football stars sued the university Friday, July 14, 2017, over a marketing program he says used athletes' images without permission and robbed them of compensation. Linebacker Chris Spielman filed the antitrust lawsuit in federal court in Columbus on behalf of current and former Ohio State football players. The complaint targets Ohio State marketing programs and contracts that promote the university using likenesses of athletes, including a Honda-sponsored program of 64 banners hung around Ohio Stadium featuring photos of former players.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)