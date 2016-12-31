All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Fiesta Bowl notebook

Ohio State notebook: Massive Clemson defensive line, injury to starting left guard leaves Buckeyes’ offense struggling

By Marla Ridenour
Beacon Journal sports columnist

Published: December 31, 2016 - 08:47 PM | Updated: January 1, 2017 - 01:57 AM
RELATED STORIES

MORE IN SPORTS

cavs02web Phil Long - AP
Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving’s assist totals rising as he focuses less on them - 11:06 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.: Shortly after taking over as head coach, one of Tyronn Lue’s first missions was convincing Kyrie Irving to block out the noise.

NBA: Hawks earn last-second points, victory over Spurs - 11:06 PM
NFL roundup: New England Patriots secure playoff home-field advantage with win - 11:04 PM
browns02_28
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam vows to stick with coach Hue Jackson, front office after worst season in franchise history
osufoot01_17
Marla Ridenour: Warning signs of October and November prove to be grim realities as Clemson rolls over Ohio State 31-0
MORE IN SPORTS >
 

MOST POPULAR

  • Main Blog Promo
  • Cavs Blog Promo
  • Browns Blog Promo
  • Indians Blog Promo
  • Beer Blog Promo
  • Fracking Blog Promo
  • High School Blog Promo
  • Zips Blog Promo
  • Akron Dish Food Blog
Prev Next