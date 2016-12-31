Ohio State notebook: Massive Clemson defensive line, injury to starting left guard leaves Buckeyes’ offense struggling

Published: December 31, 2016 - 08:47 PM | Updated: January 1, 2017 - 01:57 AM
RELATED STORIES
- Marla Ridenour: Warning signs of October and November prove to be grim realities as Clemson rolls over Ohio State 31-0
- Fiesta Bowl: Clemson 31, Ohio State 0: Tigers dominate Buckeyes in College Football Playoff semifinal
- Marla Ridenour: Mentorship may go both ways in friendship between Ohio State’s Urban Meyer, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney
- • Ohio State notebook: Guard Billy Price returning for senior season, will move to center
- Marla Ridenour: Young, ultra-talented Buckeyes grew up in a hurry en route to playoff berth
- Ohio State football: His plan nearly complete, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson still has much to prove to NFL
- Clash of the titans: Ohio State’s ball-hawking secondary will be put to the test against Clemson’s deep receiving corps
- Ohio State football: As six-year journey nears its end, Buchtel’s Corey Smith hopes to score a touchdown on his 7-year-old son’s birthday
- Ohio State notebook: Receiver Parris Campbell of St. V-M visualizes big kickoff return against Clemson
- Ohio State football: Even with his special talents, Curtis Samuel challenged in transition to multipurpose star
- Ohio State notebook: Clemson safety Jadar Johnson not impressed with J.T. Barrett’s arm
- Ohio State football: Quarterback J.T. Barrett embraces chance to win a championship on the field, not on a scooter
- Big man in tights: Ohio State’s Pat Elflein revels in Christmas ‘Elflein on a Shelf’ video
- Ohio State notebook: All-American safety Malik Hooker plays to honor memory of late cousins
- Ohio State’s Raekwon McMillan, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson could have been on Fiesta Bowl opponent’s sideline
- Ohio State football: With Luke Fickell perhaps poised to cede defense to Greg Schiano, former NFL coach excels at explaining the details
- Ohio State notebook: First-year starting safeties Malik Hooker, Jadar Johnson could have big impact in playoff semifinal
- Ohio State football: Noah Brown, rest of Buckeyes know they need improved passing game against Clemson
- Ohio State football: Strength and experience on offensive line give Buckeyes solid foundation for College Football Playoff
- Ohio State football: Buckeyes who were reserves for last title, anxious to get their chance to shine in playoffs
- Ohio State football: Defensive coordinator Greg Schiano says ball-hawking Buckeyes secondary is most talented he’s ever coached
- Ohio State football: Buckeyes have been tested by tough environments, Heisman candidates
- Ohio State football: Talented Clemson much more than just QB Deshaun Watson
- Ohio State football: Coaches give redshirt freshman Mike Weber the ultimate challenge — be more like Zeke
Beacon Journal Publishing Co.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.