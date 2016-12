Quake scale: Ohio State win vs Michigan rocked stadium the most

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, file photo, Ohio State running back Curtis Samuel celebrates his touchdown against Michigan during the second overtime of an NCAA college football game in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Michigan 30-27 in double overtime. Geologists measuring vibrations caused by boisterous Ohio State football fans say the Buckeyes' game-winning touchdown in double overtime against rival Michigan had Ohio Stadium rocking more than any other time this season. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)