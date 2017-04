Receivers standing out as Ohio State retools passing game

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2016, file photo, Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill, left, cuts upfield between Northwestern defenders Marcus McShepard, right, and Nate Hall during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said Tuesday, March 27, 2017, that Parris Campbell is distinguishing himself at receiver, and K.J. Hill, Terry McLaurin and Binjimen Victor also are getting noticed as the Buckeyes work to improve their passing game this spring. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)