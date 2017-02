RubberDucks name Mark Budzinski manager and fill out coaching staff

The Cleveland Indians have announced the organizations staff alignment within its Player Development System for the 2017 season, and former Akron outfielder Mark Budzinski will be the new Akron RubberDucks manager. Budzinski will be joined on the field staff by pitching coach Tony Arnold, hitting coach Johnny Narron, and bench coach Omir Santos. The support staff will include trainer Jeremy Heller and a strength and conditioning coach who has yet to be named. Of that group, only Arnold and Heller return from last seasons championship club.