High school scores, summaries and schedules — Oct. 28

1. Veteran quarterback Josh McCown returns to the Browns’ starting lineup after rookie Cody Kessler departed last week’s 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with a concussion. McCown missed five games after suffering a fractured left collarbone Sept. 18 in a 25-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. McCown, who helped the Browns build a 20-0 first-quarter lead against the Ravens, was injured in the opening quarter but stayed in the game the rest of the way. Kessler is out after starting the past five games and performing well. Rookie Kevin Hogan is the backup this week after playing well in relief a week ago.