RubberDucks 4, Thunder 2: Ducks top Thunder in Game 2 of Eastern League Championship Series, now one win from title

Akron RubberDucks Yam Gomes is out as the plate on a fielder choice as Trenton Thunder's Sebastian Valle loses the ball as he tries to turn a double play in the fifth inning during Game 2 of the Eastern League Championship series Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. Thunder third baseman made the throw to the plate on Mike Papi's grounder to third. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)