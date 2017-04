Sports news briefs — April 23

In this Oct. 30, 2014 photo, Los Angeles Kings assistant coach John Stevens stands behind his bench during the first period of a hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Los Angeles Kings will name Stevens their next head coach. Stevens replaces Darryl Sutter after serving as a Kings assistant and then associate coach for the past eight seasons, which included two Stanley Cups. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)