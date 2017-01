Sports news briefs — Jan. 4

In this Oct. 29, 2016 photo, Minnesota coach Tracy Claeys watches from the sideline during the second quarter of a game against Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Two people with knowledge of the decision tell The Associated Press on Tuesday that Minnesota has fired coach Tracy Claeys. The move comes two weeks after the football program became embroiled in a standoff with the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with allegations of sexual assault. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the school has not announced the move. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)