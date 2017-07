Sports news briefs — July 21

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones walks the field during organized team activities, May 23 in Cincinnati. Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones has been suspended for the regular-season opening game after his role in an altercation at a downtown hotel earlier this year. Jones had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge from the January incident, the latest in a history of off-the-field legal issues for the NFL veteran. The NFL said Friday that the suspension was for a violation of its personal conduct policy. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)