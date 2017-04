Sports news roundup — April 16

In this Aug. 2, 2010 photo, Baltimore Ravens tight end Todd Heap does sit ups after the team's training camp in Westminster, Md. Police say Heap was behind the wheel of a truck when he accidentally struck his 3-year-daughter while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa, Ariz., on Friday. Officials say the girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Mesa police say impairment was not a factor. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)