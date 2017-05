Sports news roundup — April 30

In this March 2015, file photo, Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley reacts to a question about the future of the team during a news conference at the Ralph Wilson Media Center in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Buffalo Bills fired Whaley in a move that came a day after the NFL draft, and further solidifies rookie head coach Sean McDermott's control over the team. Team owner Terry Pegula announced the move Sunday saying he reached the decision after a lengthy review of the team. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert, File)