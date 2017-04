Sports news roundup — April 5

Tony Romo walks on stage at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 19, 2015 at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. A person with knowledge of the decision says Romo is retiring rather than trying to chase a Super Bowl with another team after losing his starting job with the Dallas Cowboys. The all-time passing leader for the storied franchise is headed to the broadcast booth after considering those offers. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)