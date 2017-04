Sports news roundup — compiled April 5

In this Dec. 4, 2016 photo, retired Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (left) chats on the sidelines with players on the bench in the second half of a game against the Carolina Panthers in Seattle. Lynch has visited the Oakland Raiders as he decides whether to come back to the NFL and the team decides whether it wants to acquire the hometown favorite. A person familiar with the visit says Lynch came to the facility on Wednesday to meet with Raiders officials. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the visit wasn't announced by the team. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)