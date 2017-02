Sports news roundup — compiled Feb. 21

This April 1, 2012 file photo shows Lance Armstrong during a news conference in Galveston, Texas. A federal judge ruled Feb. 13 that the government's $100 million lawsuit against Lance Armstrong can proceed. The decision from U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington sets the nearly 7-year-old case on course for jury trial. The lawsuit was filed in 2010 by Armstrong's former U.S. Postal Service teammate Floyd Landis, who could collect up to 25 percent. (AP Photo/Houston Chronicle, Michael Paulsen)