Sports news roundup — compiled July 25

In this June 9 file photo, Brad Keselowski is shown in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 race, in Long Pond, Pa. Team Penske has reached an agreement with 2012 NASCAR Cup champion Keselowski on a multiyear extension. "In the time that Brad has driven for Team Penske, he has risen to the top echelon of stars in NASCAR," owner Roger Penske said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)