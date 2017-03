Sports news roundup — compiled March 15

In this Feb. 17, 2014 photo, Meghan Duggan of the United States looks up during a face off during the second period of the 2014 Winter Olympics women's semifinal ice hockey game against Sweden at Shayba Arena in Sochi, Russia. The U.S. women's hockey team is threatening to boycott the world championships because of a wage dispute. The team announced Wednesday that they will not participate in the International Ice Hockey Federation tournament that begins March 31 in Plymouth, Michigan. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)