Sports news roundup — compiled March 2

The double murder trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez continues in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, on Thursday. Hernandez is charged in the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)