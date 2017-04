Sports news roundup — compiled March 31

In this June 9, 2003 photo, New Jersey Devils' Patrik Elias holds up the Stanley Cup after the Devils defeated the Anaheim Mighty Ducks 3-0 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals in East Rutherford, N.J. Devils all-time leading scorer Patrik Elias is retiring after a career that spanned almost two decades and included two Stanley Cup titles. The 40-year-old native of the Czech Republic announced his retirement in a statement on Friday. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)