Sports news roundup — compiled March 8

Wake Forest center Tim Duncan shows his jersey to the crowd after his jersey was retired, Feb. 25, 1997 at his last home game at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. Wake Forest star Tim Duncan, Gonzagas John Stockton and Duke standout Jay Williams headline the seven-member class that will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame later this year. The 12th induction class was announced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alan Marler)