Sports news roundup — compiled May 12

In this July 28, 1979 photo, Yale Lary poses with his bust and drawing after his acceptance speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Lary, a Hall of Fame safety who helped the Detroit Lions win three NFL titles during the 1950s, has died. He was 86. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed his death, citing information from the nine-time Pro Bowler's family. The Lions say Lary died Friday, May 12, 2017, at his home in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo)