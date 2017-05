Sports news roundup — compiled May 9

In this March 15 photo, defendant Aaron Hernandez listens during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court, in Boston. Citing legal precedent, Bristol County Superior Court Judge Susan Garsh vacated the first-degree murder conviction of Hernandez. The former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself in his prison cell April 19 while serving a life sentence in the killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, Pool)