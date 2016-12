Sports news roundup — Dec. 31

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2015, file photo, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman speaks during a press conference at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minn. Ten suspended University of Minnesota football players will not face criminal charges for their involvement in an alleged sexual assault that happened off-campus. Freeman announced the decision Friday afternoon, Dec. 30, 2016, in his second look at the September incident. Freeman previously declined to charge the players in November, citing a lack of evidence. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP, File)