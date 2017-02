Sports news roundup — Feb. 8

In this Sept. 5, 2015, file photo, Texas Rangers' Mike Napoli looks over to his dugout during the Rangers' game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif. Napoli and the Rangers are working toward another reunion, this time to fill pressing needs the AL West champions have for a first baseman and another big bat in the middle of the lineup. The slugger and the team have been negotiating a contract, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. That person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Feb. 7, because talks were ongoing. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)