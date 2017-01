Sports news roundup — Jan. 25

In this Sept. 12, 2015 photo, Michigan State's director of athletics, Mark Hollis smiles during an football game against Oregon in East Lansing, Mich. The selection committee for the NCAA mens basketball tournament is getting into the bracketology business and borrowing an idea from the College Football Playoff, hoping it will get more fans thinking about March Madness in February. The NCAA and CBS Sports announced Tuesday that for the first time the committee will give a look at its top 16 seeds one month before the 68-team field locks in on March 12. Committee head Mark Hollis is scheduled to take part in the reveal show. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)