Sports news roundup — Jan. 5

Chris Berman introduces former Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of a game, Sept. 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, N.Y. Berman isn't disappearing from in front of the cameras or from behind the microphones. He's simply stepping to the side a bit. The longtime ESPN fixture is giving up his regular on-air NFL and baseball spots for a new role at the network. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)