Sports news roundup — July 26

Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures during a press conference July 12 after losing his Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Novak Djokovic will miss the rest of this season because of an injured right elbow. The 12-time major champion will skip the U.S. Open. That ends his streak of playing in 51 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments. (AELTC, Joe Toth/File via AP)