Sports news roundup — June 8

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Walt Powell (19) catches a pass in front of Washington Redskins defensive back Mariel Cooper (32) during the second half of a preseason game Aug. 26, 2016, in Landover, Md. The NFL has suspended Powell Thursday, June 8, 2017, for the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances. Without revealing the substance, Powell issued a statement through the team saying he mistakenly used a product that led to the positive test. He apologized for what happened and says he accepts the league's decision. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)