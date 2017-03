Sports news roundup — March 10

Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson calls a timeout during the first half of a game against Purdue, Nov. 26, 2016 in Bloomington, Ind. Now Ohio State's offensive coordinator, Wilson on Thursday sidestepped most questions about his treatment of players and staff at Indiana but insisted Urban Meyer wouldn't have hired him if he'd done anything wrong. Wilson resigned as Indiana's head coach in December because of what the school said were "philosophical differences in how to run a football team. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)