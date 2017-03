Sports news roundup — March 4

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stands in the bench area during the second half of the team's game against the New York Jets Dec. 11, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. Kaepernick is a free agent after opting out of his 49ers contract Friday. The six-year veteran quarterback who drew particular attention and headlines last season by not standing for the national anthem, met with new general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan before making the move. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)