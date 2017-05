Sports news roundup — May 6

In this May 2016, file photo, former Romanian tennis player Ilie Nastase watches a match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France. Nastase made an attempt at apologizing for his comments about Serena Williams and his outburst during a Fed Cup match. The 70-year-old tennis great posted a statement on Facebook a week after he speculated about the skin color of the baby the pregnant Williams is expecting. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)